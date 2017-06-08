PRODUCT RECALLS

Birth control recalled due to error that could cause unplanned pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling Mibelas birth control due to a packaging error that they say could cause unplanned pregnancy. (Shutterstock)

BALTIMORE, --
A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling birth control due to a packaging error that they say could cause unplanned pregnancy.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a voluntary recall of Mibelas 24 F-E tablets on May 25, 2017.


The product, Mibelas 24 F-E tablets, was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, clinics, and retail pharmacies.

In a statement, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that there was a packaging error in which the pack "was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible."

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a voluntary recall of Mibelas 24 F-E tablets on May 25, 2017.


They went on to say, "As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy."

Click here for full details on this recall and click here for a look at other recent product recalls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbirth controlpregnancypregnant womanwomen's healthu.s. & worldrecallproduct recalls
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRODUCT RECALLS
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
Recall issued for frozen pizza sold at Walmart
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
More product recalls
HEALTH & FITNESS
HPV Cancers on the Rise
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Stretch to relieve stress
Runner's Knee: 3 Red Flags
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Fresno Police looking for suspect who broke into 16 Fresno City Code Enforcement cars
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
Fresno woman reunited with first responders who rescued her from domestic violence attack
Show More
Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns the death of Kara, 40-year-old Asian elephant
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
More News
Top Video
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno Unified School Board considering proposal to expand music instruction to primary grades
More Video