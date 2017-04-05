WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Body Fat Blitz

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's time to make a change in your body. (KFSN)

Related Topics:
healthworkout wednesdayfitness
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Exercising at Your Desk
Top Risky Exercises
Strengthening your shoulders
The right way to shed those pounds
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Adapting to stress without prescriptions
Kings County begins needle exchange program for drug users
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
Losing Weight Prevents Cancer?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland, Air Force says
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan
Show More
Syrian doctors describe treating children after suspected gas attack
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Hanford still receiving interest from medical marijuana companies as it moves forward with ordinance change
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
Shoe chain Payless to close nearly 400 stores
More News
Top Video
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
What you need to know about the dangers of distracted driving
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
More Video