CALIFORNIA

Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos at NorCal gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Lavinia Kelly is one of at least five people who contracted botulism from nacho cheese sauce bought at Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove.

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. --
A Sacramento-area family is in shock after some nachos bought at a gas station convenience store landed a mother of three in intensive care.

Lavinia Kelly is one of at least five people who contracted botulism from nacho cheese sauce bought at Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove.

Botulism, caused by a bacteria-produced toxin, can cause a range of serious symptoms including muscle weakness and slurred speech related to muscle paralysis and can be fatal, according to the CDC.

Theresa Kelly recalled receiving the emergency phone call from her sister.

"My phone rings and I pick up the phone and it's her and she can't articulate a word," Theresa Kelly said.

Lavinia drizzled the Dorito's she bought at the gas station on April 21 with nacho cheese sauce from the deli area. Sacramento County health investigators have linked the multiple causes to the store.

Lavinia Kelly's three kids and the rest of her family have watched her struggle to regain even the slightest function as the toxins she swallowed attacked her nerve endings. She's now spending her third week in intensive care.

"I've never seen my sister not have function of her body or be able to communicate," Theresa Kelly said.

The Kelly family has filed suit against the gas station for negligence.

The station's owners have not returned calls for comment.
Related Topics:
healthfood poisoningpoisonlawsuitcalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
LA County cockfighting ring bust largest in US history, LASD says
More california
HEALTH & FITNESS
Facts and myths about suncreen
Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos from Sacramento-area gas station
Riboflavin and a Smart Doctor Save Ruby!
Workouts that help improve your posture
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Show More
Defense and prosecution portrays two very different shades of Keith Foster in trial
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fare evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
Initiative Foods marks major milestone toward rebuild after devastating Sanger fire
More News
Top Video
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
More Video