Breast Lift by BELLESOMA

Do you want your breasts to look the way they used to? The Bellesoma™ Method is a revolutionary new technique for mastopexy (breast lift) for the look of an implant using your own breast tissue.



Why do women choose to undergo breast lift surgery?

Breasts tend to sag and lose their fullness due to many factors including
  • pregnancy and nursing
  • weight loss
  • genetics
  • gravity

The Bellesoma™ Method is a revolutionary new technique for mastopexy (breast lift) for the look of an implant using your own breast tissue.

What makes the Bellesoma™ Method different?
  • Eliminates the vertical scar of a traditional mastopexy
  • Reshapes sagging breasts with enough (or even more than enough) overall volume, and moves them into a more youthful location.
  • Uses your own breast tissue (no implants or fat injections required) to restore upper pole fullness and create a rounder, perkier breast
  • Uses an internal suspension technique to provide lift to the breasts similar to the look of a pushup bra
  • Suspends the breast from the underlying chest muscle to reduce the strain on the neck/shoulders and provide a longer lasting result
