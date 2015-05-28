Breast Lift by BELLESOMA

Do you want your breasts to look the way they used to? The Bellesoma™ Method is a revolutionary new technique for mastopexy (breast lift) for the look of an implant using your own breast tissue.

pregnancy and nursing

weight loss

genetics

gravity

Eliminates the vertical scar of a traditional mastopexy

Reshapes sagging breasts with enough (or even more than enough) overall volume, and moves them into a more youthful location.

Uses your own breast tissue (no implants or fat injections required) to restore upper pole fullness and create a rounder, perkier breast

Uses an internal suspension technique to provide lift to the breasts similar to the look of a pushup bra

Suspends the breast from the underlying chest muscle to reduce the strain on the neck/shoulders and provide a longer lasting result

