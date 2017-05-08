Cellfina treatment for cellulite problems

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1969943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Depending on severity, Cellfina costs anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000. But studies say more than eight out of 10 women ages 25 to 55 are bothered by cellulite.

It's six days on, one day off for Mary Blocher."A lot of body weights, pushups, squats, a lot of cardio," she said.In addition to her workout regimen, the 30-year-old now follows the Paleo diet."No gluten, no grains," she said. "No sugar, no dairy, no legumes - so, kind of a super clean diet."Though many up the ante with their fitness goals prior to swimsuit season, it's an auto-immune condition that has Blacher constantly researching for ways to look and feel her best."You gain a lot of weight due to your thyroid," she explained. "So, now I'm trying to get back on a routine."Despite all those calories burned at the gym, Mary had some problem areas she just couldn't work out."The primary reason we have cellulite is the fibrous band, called septi, from the dermus into the fat that makes the skin dimple in," Dr. Kathleen Behr explained.Already going to Behr for skin treatments, Blacher was introduced to a new procedure that promises to get rid of cellulite."Some people are in the best shape, but they have areas they can't get rid of," she said. "Those are actually the most ideal candidates."The FDA cleared Cellfina as a minimally invasive procedure that makes skin appear smoother, but it may not be for everyone."If they have too much skin laxity, it's not going to be the most appropriate technique," Behr said.Depending on severity, Cellfina costs anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000. But studies say more than eight out of 10 women ages 25 to 55 are bothered by cellulite."It can be genetic," Behr said. "Some people who are thin and in the best of shape have a few dimples, but it definitely gets worse as we gain weight."The Cellfina system uses a vacuum housing to pull up the skin one target area at a time."The numbing is probably the most the patient feels," Behr said. "The machine uses suction to suck up exactly where you want to cause the licis of this band."Behr says even a single treatment can offer lasting results."This is the only thing that has shown a three-year duration and satisfaction rate over 90 percent to improve that area," she said.With the skin held in place, nurses or doctors insert a needle thin blade to cut into the bands they call the structural cause of cellulite. Total treatment time is less than an hour.As for what happens after the numbing solution wears off, Behr says "they can come in for the procedure and still go out the same day and the next day with their normal activities with just a little tenderness."Cellfina has been out for three years, and according to Behr has a 90 percent satisfaction rate throughout.