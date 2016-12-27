HEALTH & FITNESS

Clovis Community HealthQuest

ABC30 and Clovis Community Medical Center have teamed up to present Clovis Community HealthQuest, a series of FREE community forums designed to help you and your family make informed and healthy life decisions.

What: Personal safety is a growing concern in our society. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to prepare yourself and your family. Start the new year off right by getting serious about safety.

Come and learn what you can do to decrease the chance of being the victim of a physical attack - at home, at work or anywhere in between.

When: Thursday, January 12th - 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Where: H. Marcus Radin Conference Center at Clovis Community Medical Center 2755 Herndon Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

To register for Clovis Community HealthQuest events, call (559) 324-4787 or click here.
