Dyevert Plus, alternative process for patients allergic to dye

One of the best ways to detect a health problem is using colored dye in the body to track the pathway to the trouble. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One of the best ways to detect a health problem is using colored dye in the body to track the pathway to the trouble.

"I love her. She's the best mother. I wouldn't want any other," said Vincent Bowlin.

Vincent Bowlin, father of three with one on the way, is very concerned about his mom, Mary, who's undergoing a heart catheterization. Mary is also diabetic. Her kidneys do not function fully, making the procedure, which uses contrast dye, a risky one.

"When someone needs multiple procedures, one after another, each procedure puts them at risk for furthering kidney damage. And so if we can save the contrast dye at each step, we can then prevent a worse outcome in terms of her kidneys," said Anand Prasad, MD.

Doctor Prasad was the first in the U.S. to use Dyevert Plus, which precisely measures the right amount of contrast dye.

"The dye itself is toxic to the kidneys and when someone has impaired renal function, they don't excrete the dye like they should, so it sits there causing more and more damage," said Prasad."

Dyevert uses Bluetooth wireless signals to give doctors real-time tracking of contrast dye, so patients aren't getting any more than they really need. Mary loves her six grandchildren, wants to keep up with them, but with her trademark sense of humor says right now. It is good to be able to hand them back to mom and dad.

"You can take care of them for a little bit, but once they get out of hand, ok bye!" said Mary Bowlin.
