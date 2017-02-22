WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Easy exercises for busy schedules

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's important to get in your daily workout, even if you don't have much time. (KFSN)

Rhonda Murphy
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
It's important to get in your daily workout, even if you don't have much time.

With our busy schedules, we tend to take care of others rather than ourselves and one of the first thing we lose is time to workout.

I find the best time for fitness is first thing in the morning. If you get your workout done first thing you have a strong sense of accomplishment and you will feel better the rest of the day.

My rule of thumb is to do 6 exercises every day, sometimes I repeat the same moves if it is an area I want to improve on. All you need is 15 minutes in the morning and another 10 to 15 minutes at lunchtime and trust me; you will feel so much better.

I try to look at working out as a way to stay healthy and young. If you do a little everyday, it goes a long way in your health and wellbeing. Stay consistent and diligent and you will feel better and look great.
Related Topics:
healthfitnessworkout wednesdayworkout
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
How to build up your back muscles
How to tighten and tone your biceps
Strengthen to Lengthen the thigh
Your hips don't lie
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Local Mexican restaurant bringing attention to the need for more minority bone marrow donors
NeoCart: Pothole Surgery Fixes Knees
Baby Bonding and the Love Hormone
64-year-old woman gives birth to healthy twins
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
14,000 people under mandatory evacuations in San Jose
Woman shot in Southeast Fresno
Evacuation lifted in Clovis after a gas leak
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Bicyclists seriously injured in Sanger hit and run crash
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
Show More
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
14,000 people under mandatory evacuations in San Jose
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Evacuation lifted in Clovis after a gas leak
More Video