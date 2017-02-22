Easy exercises for busy schedules

It's important to get in your daily workout, even if you don't have much time.With our busy schedules, we tend to take care of others rather than ourselves and one of the first thing we lose is time to workout.I find the best time for fitness is first thing in the morning. If you get your workout done first thing you have a strong sense of accomplishment and you will feel better the rest of the day.My rule of thumb is to do 6 exercises every day, sometimes I repeat the same moves if it is an area I want to improve on. All you need is 15 minutes in the morning and another 10 to 15 minutes at lunchtime and trust me; you will feel so much better.I try to look at working out as a way to stay healthy and young. If you do a little everyday, it goes a long way in your health and wellbeing. Stay consistent and diligent and you will feel better and look great.