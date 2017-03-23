FRESNO

Elementary school in Northwest Fresno being recognized for healthy living

Nutritious food is a part of the everyday conversation at Saroyan, which recently earned a National Healthy School Award. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Saroyan Elementary School students are getting a lesson on how to make a fun snack. Nutritious food is a part of the everyday conversation at Saroyan, which recently earned a National Healthy School Award.

"It's really exciting to see the changes and the impact it's had on the students, and the community as a whole, and seeing kids eat healthier and make healthier choices-- and the staff as well," said Patricia McCurley, Saroyan Elementary Principal.

McCurley said it is an honor to win the bronze recognition by the alliance for a healthier generation.

McCurley has helped change the sweet culture at school.

"We still love to celebrate birthdays but we don't do it with food."

In addition to food changes, they are also making strides to get students moving during the school day.

Students participated in a Walk the Red Carpet game as a part of a brain break.

"Our go noodle that we use allows students to be able to get up out of their seats and blow off some steam and rejuvenate themselves for a couple of minutes and get right back to learning, and we know that their learning is going to be more productive," said McCurley.

Staff is also getting in on healthy living-- grants have funded a six week course for teachers to learn from Chef Shayna Telesmanic at the Young Chefs Academy.

"I would love to see this spread throughout, especially since we're here in the heart of agriculture. When Patricia called me I got tears in my eyes and goosebumps because I love her vision."

As for Principal McCurley, she said change starts from the top and trickles down. She dreams of impacting the community, one meal at a time.

"Really teaching our families and communities how to decrease what we're feeding our kids that's processed and not healthy, and really make an impact on childhood obesity and childhood diabetes."

A healthy vision that is being recognized locally and nationally.
