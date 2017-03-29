Exercising at Your Desk

Fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us some moves you can do at your desk.One of the hardest things I do at my job is work at the desk on the computer. It irritates my lower back, neck and wrists.To remedy this, I get up as often as possible and walk around. While I do this, I like to do a shoulder and back stretch. Lift those arms above your head. Stretch towards the ceiling. Bring your hands towards your ears and pull your shoulder blades back. You will feel this in your neck, shoulders and mid back.Now you want to stretch your arms in front of you palms facing the floor. Holding your wrists in place stretch your fingers down slowly hold it. Now bring them up toward the sky and hold it. Next face your palms together and still holding your wrists in place stretch your fingers towards each other and hold, then away from each other and hold.The last stretch is for your neck. Bring your ear towards your shoulder slowly and controlled, hold it, take a nice cleansing breath. Now to the other side slowly.Moving and stretching keeps the blood flowing, helps you be more productive and feels great!