Have fun, exercise!

Exercising should be fun, not just something you have to do to stay in shape.When you are thinking about starting an exercise routine you want to find your fun. You have so many varieties of fitness from Spinning classes to Yoga to Weight training. Try out a variety of exercise types. You don't want to sign a long-term contract- just pay to try it out.Most facilities offer a guest pass. If it's working with weights that seems fun, hire a trainer but just pay for one session to see if you and that Trainer are a good fit. Does that trainer have the drive you want? Does he or she have the type of personality that you do, or that you need to help you accomplish your goals? You might want a drill sergeant, or someone that motivates in a less aggressive tone.The same when trying out different classes. All instructors are not created equal. You may love yoga, but not the instructor. Remember try out several and find your fun.I'm Rhonda Murphy, and this is your Workout Wednesday.