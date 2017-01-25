FRESNO COUNTY

Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB

For the second time in just a few months a Fresno County student has tested positive for tuberculosis. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
For the second time in just a few months a Fresno County student has tested positive for tuberculosis.

Health officials said there is no outbreak, and appears to be a single case. The student has been treated and released back to class at Caruthers Elementary School.

"So we were notified of a case in Caruthers end of December, started working with the family and school and one of our main responsibilities is first we verify active TB case and then identify close contacts," said David Luchini, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health.

After testing family members Caruthers Elementary School was notified last week. Principal Marla Dominguez said they immediately sent a notification to the parents of 50 students who had contact with the student.

"The health and safety of our school and our kids are one of the most important things we do in education."

As just a precautionary measure the Fresno County Department of Health will have staff here at Caruthers Elementary school on February 1st to provide TB testing for any of the students who could have been exposed.

Health officials said the likelihood of the student passing it on to another is unlikely because it isn't highly infectious like the flu or measles; still, they are keeping an eye on it.

Back in October the Health Department was at Bullard High School after a student there tested positive for TB. There hundreds of students were tested.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health reports an increase in TB cases. In 2016 there were 60 cases reported, including this student, compare that to 2015 when there were 40 cases in Fresno County.

Health and school officials are advising parents that if they are concerned they can provide a consent form to the school to get tested or go to your primary healthcare physician.
