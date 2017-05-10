Heart pumping 30 minute workout

If you're short on time and looking to get in a quick workout, here are some exercises you can do in only 30 minutes.Short bursts of exercise can really get your metabolism fired up and help tone muscles. A 30-minute quick workout routine can include resistance training or cardio training.I try and change it up daily with cycling or walking. For my resistance training I try to think about six foundation exercises. The exercises should focus on the areas that you're most concerned with. Try to make it a well-rounded full body workout.Be a multitasker and work several body parts at one time. Using the upper body and lower body in one exercise movement is a great way to get the heart pumping. Michael is demonstrating a fitness blitz on the thighs and arms. I like using squats and kicks to focus on my buns and back of your arms. On alternating days add some cardio to mix things up.Keep the intensity up and you will keep your body fat down.