How to build up your back muscles

A few moves you can try the next time you hit the gym. (KFSN)

A few moves you can try the next time you hit the gym.

When working the spine, you want to strengthen it not stress it. I use light weights and stable moves to get the job done. I use fit cords for the constant resistance and even flow.

The first exercise we are going to do is a high band row. It is a powerful move to support you upper spine and neck.

The next exercise is high arm pulldown this move works more of the middle back.

The last exercise is a low band row for stabilizing and strengthening the lower back.

I try to do these exercises at least twice a week to keep my back Strong and Stable.
