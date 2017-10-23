It may be the end of the line for one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer

Allison Landherr was diagnosed with stage three HER-two-positive breast cancer when she was 39."All of a sudden, you have this cancer diagnosis, and you stop everything and just try to figure out how are you going to survive," said Landherr.She had surgery, chemo, radiation, and a year of Herceptin. She knew cancer returns for up to a quarter of patients after Herceptin. Then, her doctor told her about Nerlynx, a targeted therapy that works inside cancer cells and blocks growth signals from multiple pathways."It irreversibly inactivates that and then downstream it can't signal, so that leads to in vivo, increased cell death," said Medical Oncologist, Linda D. Bosserman.Allison took six pills a day for a year. She also took medicine for diarrhea, the worst side effect."Truthfully, life went on as normal throughout the treatment," said Landherr.Doctor Bosserman says Nerlynx may not make a big difference for women in stage one. But it significantly reduced recurrence for some women with more advanced cancer."For women with multiple nodes positive, estrogen positive, their risk can be up in that 30 percent range, and to lower that 34 percent is a profound benefit to women," said Bosserman.Allison stopped taking Nerlynx eight months ago, is cancer-free and looking ahead."I want to see my children thrive and become independent and see what the future holds for them," said Landherr.And she's looking forward to growing old with her husband.