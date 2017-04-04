KINGS COUNTY

Kings County begins needle exchange program for drug users

The Kings County Public Health Department held their first needle exchange event Tuesday.

Public health officials hope the free program will create a safer environment for drug users, law enforcement, and Kings County citizens.

Drug users can stop by the health department on Campus Drive in Hanford every Tuesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. There, they can register with the program, exchange dirty needles for clean ones, and meet with counselors and health professionals about injecting safely or even entering a treatment program. They can also get screened for HIV and Hepatitis.

"The point is to get as many clean syringes out there as possible, so that when they are injecting, they don't have to share, and they don't have to reuse," said Kings County Deputy Health Director of Nursing and Community Services, Debbie Grice.

Needle Exchange Dates and Locations:
- Kings County Health Department, 330 Campus Dr., Hanford, CA
Every Tuesday beginning April 4th from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

- Avenal Health Clinic, 590 Skyline Avenue, Avenal, CA
Every 3rd Tuesday beginning April 18th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

- Corcoran Health Clinic, 1002 Dairy Avenue, Corcoran, CA
Every 4th Tuesday beginning April 25th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
