HEALTH & FITNESS

5-year-old Jordan Drake, who met mother of heart donor following transplant, dies

A tragic loss for one family brought life to another in Arizona.

PHOENIX --
Five-year-old Jordan Drake touched all of our hearts last year when we got to watch her meet the mother of the baby boy whose donor heart saved her life. Sadly, Jordan died this week after her body began rejecting the heart.


Jordan was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a stomachache on Feb. 22, where doctors realized her heart was not functioning properly, according to a GoFundMe page set to cover her medical expenses.

Jordan died Sunday evening.

Last year, Jordan met Heather Clark in an emotional exchange where Clark was able to listen to her son's heart beat in Jordan's chest. Jordan was able to undergo a heart transplant when she was 18 months old after receiving a donor heart from Clark's son Lukas.


According to Donate Life Arizona, more than 122,000 people nationwide are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Related Topics:
healthtransplantheart diseasechildren's healthparentingfeel goodgood newsfamilyArizona
Load Comments
Related
Grieving mother hears son's heart beat in child it saved
HEALTH & FITNESS
BPH: What All Men Should Know
Strengthening your shoulders
Local non-profit group uses grant to expand medical services at hospital in Afghanistan
Woman who thought she had weight problem learns she had 140-pound tumor
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
Religious articles, stolen from Bishop Ochoa, returned
Union Pacific partnering with Fresno Police to reduce number of train related injuries
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
Show More
Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Family suing Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Clovis PD over SWAT standoff
Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno
Valley music teacher admits sex crimes with girls under 14
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos