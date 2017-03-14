Local non-profit group uses grant to expand medical services at hospital in Afghanistan

A local non-profit organization is expanding its medical services on the other side of the world. New equipment was installed at Afshar Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.The Fresno based Alliance for Medical Outreach and Relief, or AMOR, won a $400,000 federal grant for upgrades at their facility.The money is paying for operating room improvements, portable ultra-sounds, a micro-biology lab and more.AMOR's Afshar Hospital serves 70,000, mostly impoverished, patients every year.AMOR is currently planning to build a medical clinic in Mendota.