Magnetic beauty masks

They go on like any other but are infused with iron and taking them off is where the fun begins. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Beauty blogger Dena Smith loves to try new products. So, when she heard about magnetically charged facial masks, she was eager to give one a try.

"I'm really looking for things that will help me lift and plump and get that dewy, youthful look," she said.

There are several masks on the market. They go on like any other but are infused with iron and taking them off is where the fun begins. You hold a magnet wrapped in tissue over your face and a mild electromagnetic current is formed, causing the iron particles to leap from your skin to the magnet.

"There's this little suctioning feeling like a baby octopus is sucking all the dirt out of your pores," Smith explained.

Masks claim electromagnetic interactions may "promote the look of renewed skin" for a "more radiant, healthier and more vibrant appearance."

Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner says our skin actually produces electromagnetic currents so magnets make sense in skincare.

"The large particle size of the iron likely is not penetrating the skin and there's no data to show the small amount that you're applying is harmful to your health," he explained.

Dr. Zeichner says more studies are needed to see if the masks are any better than other anti-aging treatments. But Dena is certainly attracted to the results.

"It's striking how quickly it works to change the texture of your skin and how it looks luminescent," she said.
