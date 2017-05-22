CALIFORNIA

Man dies after contracting botulism from Northern California gas station food

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a man battling a severe case of botulism after eating food at a Sacramento-area gas station says he has passed away. (GoFundMe)

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. --
The family of a man battling a severe case of botulism after eating food at a Sacramento-area gas station says he has passed away.

Martin Galindo was one of five confirmed cases of the rare disease recently, all of which officials say appear to have come from nacho cheese sauce from the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Walnut Grove.

RELATED: 5 confirmed cases of botulism from Northern California gas station food

Galindo is said to have passed away surrounded by his family, leaving behind a wife and two kids.

His family is said to be struggling to make ends meet and could use help during this difficult time. Click here to visit their GoFund Me page to make a donation.

People who ate prepared food, especially nacho cheese sauce, from the station between April 23 and May 5 and report symptoms should contact their medical provider immediately, the health department said.
Related Topics:
healthfood poisoningpoisonlawsuitillnessgas stationcaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos at NorCal gas station
CALIFORNIA
Great White Shark spotted near Avila Beach
Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos at NorCal gas station
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump
More california
HEALTH & FITNESS
Opioid-free painkiller could help America's drug abuse crisis
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Cornea Correction
AMAZE for AFib
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain
Three arrested for Kings County bar fight
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Fugitive arrested in Fontana after allegedly holding teen captive
Flynn to decline Senate subpoena, take 5th Amendment
Fundraising continues to save Saint Helen's School of Fresno from closing
Show More
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Fresno
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina finds way out
Head-on crash along Highway 180 leaves man dead
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Social media shaming as a parental tool?
More Video