New business aimed at helping you keep your fitness goals opens in downtown Visalia

Plenty of people decided to ring in the New Year with fitness in mind, and a new South Valley business aims to keep them on track."It just brought me a lot of joy and it's a therapeutic exercise for me and I just want to bring that to other people," said Katie Norby, Katie's Custom Fit owner.Katie's Custom Fit, located in the heart of Downtown, is now one of three Pilates studios in Visalia. Located on Main Street at the Old Surplus City location, the gym will feature Pilates, TRX, Barre and Functional training classes for anyone 18 and older.With a growing Pilates demographic Norby opted to turn her passion for fitness into a business"I want to offer something that not only offers Pilates, but my background and my education and how I can put a little twist on it."In addition to foot traffic from her Downtown Visalia location, Norby said the support from other local businesses is helping get the word out."It's still a process, but it's growing a lot faster than I could've ever imagined, so it's exciting."Something that plays an even bigger role on Norby's following is social media."I'm huge on social media. I have my own Facebook, my own Instagram; I'm starting a Snapchat so people can follow me."Norby's professional pages even include exercise tips and videos so you can maintain your workout."It doesn't matter your fitness level, I want people to be comfortable to start fitness with me and I would be the one to give them the tools. To take it with them if they can't continue with me and apply those to everyday life so they can have a healthy lifestyle if they can continue with me."The grand opening for Katie's Custom Fit is Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.