New Fresno gym has members conquering obstacles to keep fit

Adult courses include 7 obstacles, including the salmon ladder and a warped wall for those who are very motivated. (KFSN)

If you've ever wondered if you could take on a ninja obstacle course, Adventure Fitness, a new gym in Downtown Fresno might be for you.



Obstacle course gyms are popping up all throughout the U.S. and the trend has made it's way to Downtown Fresno and features something for people of all ages. Adult courses include 7 obstacles, including the salmon ladder and a warped wall for those who are very motivated.

The gym also features a kids course and a play corral with some fun activities for kids 6 and under.

The gym is hosting a free open house this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ages 7 and up are welcome on the obstacle course, and there's a playtime corral for children under 7.

The gym is located on H Street and Mono Street in Downtown Fresno.
