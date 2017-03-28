MERCED COUNTY

New mental health hospital getting closer to completion in Merced

The former abandoned building is on its way to becoming the new face Merced County behavioral health. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Broken windows and tall grass was a common sight for anyone who took a look at the crumbling foundation of the former Merced County Hospital just months ago.

Now, the former abandoned building is on its way to becoming the new face Merced County behavioral health.

"The community's excited to see something that was a sore eye to the community becoming a vibrant part of the community," said Yvonnia Brown, Merced County Behavioral Health Director.

Yvonnia said the renovation will bring in the Adult Substance use Disorder Services, access to other current mental and medical services, a wellness center, and a 16 bed crisis stabilization unit.

Yvonnia also said the goal is to condense their current five locations, and provide their services under one roof. With some new space, Brown said they are hoping to expand staff and service

"We're currently busting at the seams, we don't have any growth-- room for growth for our consumers to expand services."

Employees at Dignity Health said when they get a behavioral health patient, they are usually considered high risk and they require specials tests and evaluations.

"Sometimes they don't have family with them or they have other needs-- sometimes they need someone sitting with them," said Phillip Brown, Mercy Medical Center ER Director.

With the new building, and hopefully more staff, Dignity Health officials said it could free up employees.

"It will free up some resources that are currently directed toward our mental health patients," said Janet Spangler, Mercy Medical Center Social Worker.

Janet said the unused space will be converted to other program expansion opportunities.

Construction is expected to be complete by December or early January at the latest.
