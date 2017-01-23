New mothers will now get private rooms at Saint Agnes

At Saint Agnes, patients will now have a new personal place to start their journey as a mom."We now have all private rooms that supports mom, babies, significant others, family members to be in one room and have that privacy," said Lisette Salas, St. Agnes Director Women and Infant Services.Salas showed us inside one of the 18 newly remodeled rooms on the fourth floor. The private rooms comes with a private bath and a couch for dad or another family member to stay"They can stay the night, stay 24/7 and be that support person for Mom and also the opportunity to bond with baby. It also allows a space for baby to stay in the room. Examine lights where pediatrician and nursing can come into the room and do all of the exams in the room."Salas said having baby close is key to bonding and can also promote feeding and help increase their weight. The rooms are also a step away from Valley Children's Level 3 NICU.The private rooms aren't the only change at St. Agnes; they have created an OB Emergency Department just for pregnant women, where they can get their care in a central location."So in the off hours where there is some concern they have an OBED, where a physician and labor and delivery nurse are able to see them at any time of the hours. There's an obstetrician available 24/7 and they're able to see and treat the patient if necessary," SAID Dr. Oscar Young, St. Agnes OBGYN.Dr. Young said he has treated patients in the new area."It's another way of being reassured about the pregnancy, seeing a doctor that understands and knows how to care about women and their baby during the entire course of pregnancy," he said.St. Agnes delivers about 280 babies a month.With the changes on the fourth floor, officials at St. Agnes said they will be remodeling rooms on the sixth floor, all to provide more patient-centered care.