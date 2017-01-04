WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Perfect abs for the New Year
Two types of exercises that can help you get a flat stomach.

by Rhonda Murphy
FRESNO, California (KFSN)
Two types of exercises that can help you get a flat stomach.

People often tell me they want those beautiful abs they see on T.V. or in magazines. While diet and exercise play a huge role in determining their ability to obtain this goal, genetics also has a role in whether or not clients can obtain a flat stomach or a "six-pack."

Having said that, two types of exercise can help: strength training and cardiovascular exercise. The abdominals are just like any other muscle group: For their definition to become visible, they must grow larger and the fat that lies over them must decrease. What makes the definition of the abdominals so difficult to see is that they are situated in the area of the body that contains the most fat.

Strength training the abdominals is only half the story. You will get a flat stomach only if you combine strength training with cardiovascular exercise to get rid of the fat. Most people do not do nearly enough cardiovascular exercise to decrease their body fat percentage to a point where they would see their abdominals.

Abdominal crunches are just as effective as any piece of equipment. As you improve your abdominal strength, you can make crunches more demanding. Even when the aerobic exercise stimulus is adequate, the role of diet must not be underestimated. All people with a flat stomach or six-pack have a very low percentage of body fat and maintain a lean diet as well.
