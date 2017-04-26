WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Pilate moves to get a tone and tight core

More moves to help flatten their stomach.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Here are some Pilates moves to tone and tighten your core.

While laying down roll the head and shoulders up slightly, keeping your lower back still pressed in the floor. Pump the arms up and down in small motions at your side.

Roll ups are another intense way to work your stomach. In a seated position extend your arms over your legs and lower your head between your arms. Curl backwards bending your knees and stop halfway down.

The last Pilates Core exercise is a twist and reach. Sit with your legs hip distance apart. Holding a fit cord between your hands raise your arms overhead. Reach out and turn to one side using the muscles in your waist. Alternate side to side in a slow controlled motion.

The idea behind all of these stretches is to tighten and hold- always remembering to breathe!
