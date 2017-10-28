Recipient of double lung transplant connects with the donor's family for the first time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --It was a special day for two families in the Central Valley.
Fresno resident Carolyn Dickson depended on an oxygen tank to do any kind of activity for years.
That was until she received a double lung transplant in 2016.
Saturday Dickson got to meet the family of Maria Martinez.
Martinez lived in Huron and passed away last year from a stroke and she donated her lungs which in the end saved Dickson's life.
"To see pictures of her... It was very emotional I didn't expect that," said Dickson.
The Donor Network West helped orchestrate the meeting between both families.
It is the organ and tissue recovery organization for Northern California.