HEALTH & FITNESS

Recipient of double lung transplant connects with the donor's family for the first time

EMBED </>More Videos

Martinez lived in Huron and passed away last year from a stroke and donated her lungs which in the end saved Dickson's life. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a special day for two families in the Central Valley.

Fresno resident Carolyn Dickson depended on an oxygen tank to do any kind of activity for years.

That was until she received a double lung transplant in 2016.

Saturday Dickson got to meet the family of Maria Martinez.

Martinez lived in Huron and passed away last year from a stroke and she donated her lungs which in the end saved Dickson's life.

"To see pictures of her... It was very emotional I didn't expect that," said Dickson.

The Donor Network West helped orchestrate the meeting between both families.

It is the organ and tissue recovery organization for Northern California.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthtransplanthuronFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
The Sticker Shock campaign educates our community about underage alcohol abuse
Tamper proof pills fight addiction
The Tulare Regional Medical Center is closing its doors to patients Saturday at midnight
Life saving treatment for hemophilia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
The Sticker Shock campaign educates our community about underage alcohol abuse
The Tulare Regional Medical Center is closing its doors to patients Saturday at midnight
Dodgers defeat Astros 6-2 in Game 4, tie up World Series
40-year-old woman arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, police say
Fresno City's curfew law seems to be working
Fresno's Discovery Center Museum unveiled two new dinosaur replicas Saturday
House fire in Prather near Hwy 168 & Mallard Meadows
Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension
Show More
43rd Annual ClovisFest and hot air balloon fun fly
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
SUGAR RUSH: 8-year-old in Visalia with cerebral palsy receives "Wreck-it Ralph" inspired wheelchair
Yosemite High School is preparing to welcome a member of their family back onto the field
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Tamper proof pills fight addiction
The Sticker Shock campaign educates our community about underage alcohol abuse
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
More Video