Recipient of double lung transplant connects with the donor's family for the first time

It was a special day for two families in the Central Valley.Fresno resident Carolyn Dickson depended on an oxygen tank to do any kind of activity for years.That was until she received a double lung transplant in 2016.Saturday Dickson got to meet the family of Maria Martinez.Martinez lived in Huron and passed away last year from a stroke and she donated her lungs which in the end saved Dickson's life."To see pictures of her... It was very emotional I didn't expect that," said Dickson.The Donor Network West helped orchestrate the meeting between both families.It is the organ and tissue recovery organization for Northern California.