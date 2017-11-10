HEALTH CARE

Several employees from TRMC have not received their final paychecks after hospital closed its doors

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tulare Regional Medical Center is currently closed and working to cut ties with the company that manages it. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare Regional Medical Center is currently closed and working to cut ties with the company that manages it -- Healthcare Conglomerate Associates, otherwise known as HCCA.

But not only are patients having to travel further to receive care from different hospitals, hundreds of employees were put out of work.

"I live paycheck to paycheck and not getting a paycheck on time affects my household tremendously and if I don't have money I can't pay my rent, I can't put food on the table," said Melissa Waters.

Some of those employees say they were told to pick up their last paychecks from HCCA Thursday. Waters was a diet aid at the hospital for 13 years and says when she got to the hospital this afternoon, she and at least thirty other employees were turned away by security guards.

"I was informed by a security guard that I was not going to be receiving my paycheck, that HR employees had gone home for the day and that they would contact us at a later date to let us know what was going on."

Waters husband says it has been tough having his wife put out of work and says now, Christmas will be tough for them to celebrate this year

"What they're doing to my wife is really hard for me, she's the primary breadwinner for our family she's held us together, going through this and watching her lose her job and no explanation, I don't understand it," said Waters.

Action News contacted HCCA's CEO multiple times for comment today but he did not return our messages.

An attorney for the healthcare district says when it comes to receiving paychecks from HCCA. The employees will have to go after the management company themselves since they are the company that needs to pay them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthtulare countyhealth carelondon - tulare county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH CARE
Legal action follows the president's abrupt announcement to stop healthcare subsidy payments
Trump to halt subsidies to health insurers
President Trump signs executive order to make lower-premium health care plans more widely available
Tulare Regional Medical Center files for bankruptcy
More health care
HEALTH & FITNESS
Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia
Officials rush to secure emergency funding for water crisis in Teviston
California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers
What is the Pie Face challenge?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Officials rush to secure emergency funding for water crisis in Teviston
Clovis Veterans Memorial hosts naturalization ceremony
Valley high school students getting a head start in the world of medicine
Detective to stand trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter for death of Deputy Rod Lucas
Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story
Plan set forth to look into establishing senior center in Fresno
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
Show More
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
'I regret that I am not president': Biden
California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers
What is the Pie Face challenge?
Fresno State professor to pay $17K and undergo training after censoring students' pro-life messages
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Clovis Veterans Memorial hosts naturalization ceremony
Valley high school students getting a head start in the world of medicine
More Video