Single payer health care system proposed for California

New details have emerged about a proposed single payer health care system that would give coverage to all Californians. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO --
New details have emerged about a proposed single payer health care system that would give coverage to all Californians.

The proposed senate bill is making its way through the state legislature and could make single payer coverage a reality for the state's residents. The Healthy California Act would create a single payer health care system to be operated by the state, meaning all medical coverage would be covered. Co-pays and deductibles would be eliminated under the program.

"It'll be guaranteed health care, no matter what income level you are in this state," Don Bechler with Single Payer Now said.

But critics say passing such a proposal would lead to higher medical bills, and overall dissatisfaction.

"When you take and create government controls on what doctors and hospitals are going to get paid, it's going to result in less access to care, longer wait times," Charles Bacchi with the California Association of Health Plans said.

The bill's co-authors say they're still working out the financial details.

Past proposals have failed at the state level.

A previous fiscal analysis by the California Legislative Analyst's office showed that massive tax increases would be needed to fund the system.

Single payer health care system explained:


What exactly is a single payer system?

A single payer system utilizes a quasi-public agency, which takes responsibility for financing the cost of care for all its members, similar to the way a large employer offers coverage to all of its employees. The system ensures that all of its members has access and coverage for all medically necessary services.

As with anything, there are pros and cons.
