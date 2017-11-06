Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution

For 19 years Scott Drake's snoring kept his wife awake at night."I was a classic mouth breather at night. My mouth would dry out. I could hear myself snoring."Testing at a sleep center revealed Drake had moderate to severe sleep apnea, meaning he stopped breathing several times as he slept. But it was his dentist, Dr. Shawn Anderson, who suggested an alternative to using a CPAP machine.This mandibular repositioning device moves the lower jaw and tongue forward.Drake said, "When I put the mouthpiece in, my mouth just naturally closed around it and my lips would close and I'd breathe through my nose instead. That was a surprise to me.'Even more of a surprise-- the suggestion came from his dentist and not his physician."Looking at the airway first and then eventually getting to teeth and those things, so really starting from the back of the throat and working our way forward," said Dr. Anderson.The approach is a growing trend among dentists.See more of this story on Action News Live at 6:00 p.m.