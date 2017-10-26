FRESNO

Spooky sounding new facial that is a hit with celebrities now available in the Valley

Amber Contino of Fresno is no stranger to a cosmetic treatment with a strange name. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Amber Contino of Fresno is no stranger to a cosmetic treatment with a strange name. She is getting her third "Vampire Facial" because the results keep bringing her back.

"My pores have gotten dramatically smaller, my skin is so smooth, and I don't have to wear as much makeup-- my dark circles around my eyes have diminished."

Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Edgar Macias has seen a big jump in the popularity of the Vampire Facial after celebrities first started posting pictures of the process that uses a patient's own blood to extract platelet-rich plasma or PRP.

Dr. Macias said the platelets contain 19 different growth factors that repair and rejuvenate the skin.

"You'll experience collagen growth for up to three months after your last procedure. So this is a process that pays off, not only after the procedure, but it has lasting effects as well."

Dr. Macias said since a patient's own cells are used in the process, there is no risk of rejection and the treatment is suitable for all skin types and tones.

Contino said her skin instantly feels smoother after the treatment but gets even better over time.

"Seven to eight days after that's when it looks like baby smooth, your skin is flawless and tight."

On Action News live at six, we will show you the transformation of a vial of blood into a super-charged facial serum that is nature's perfect formula for skin-rejuvenation.

See the mini-lab inside the dermatologist's office that mixes science and skin care. And why the results of the Vampire Facial get better, over time.
