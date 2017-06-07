Stretch to relieve stress

One way to help you with your stress is stretching. I try to get 3 to 4 stretches in to help me just relax. It helps calm my mind.The first thing you want to do is sit in a comfortable position. Take a deep breath in through your nose and then breathe out through your mouth nice and slow about 2 to 3 times before you start into a stretch.Always take the stretch slow and at your level. Remember you're doing this for yourself to help you calm your mind and de-stress so listen to your body.Begin in a position that feels most comfortable for you. Sit up with a tall back, reach both arms up over your head, stretching your shoulders up, feeling the stretch through your rib cage. Hold it here, breathing, now slowly leave your arms over your head lower your shoulders back down, pressing them down into your rib cage. Repeat this movement slowly 2-3 times.Next, take a few breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth, sit up tall, and slowly tilt your head to the side, bringing your ear toward your shoulder, leaving your body in an upright position. You should feel the stretch along the opposite side of your neck. Take a few breaths and slowly return to starting position and stretch to the opposite side.Next, lift your shoulders up, and slowly roll them back, and down, hold them there, and release. Do this stretch several times to release the tension in your shoulder blades and upper back.Always remember to breathe and to move slowly.