TAMPA, Fla. (KFSN) --
Studies show that the spike in blood sugar can lead to inflammation, diabetes or even heart disease. Now one woman is using the formula she developed to help you through a successful sugar divorce.

Gloria Godsey is happy she's shed sugar. Sugar used to be a big part of her life. So was chronic pain.

"I wondered how I was going to continue to go on." Godsey told Ivanhoe.

So she deleted sugar from her diet in a snap. Gloria got sugar out of her diet and her crippling pain disappeared. She used Rena Greenberg's sugar divorce strategy.

"It's a program I've developed and use in over 75 hospitals to help you change the way you think about sugar subconsciously so you don't want it anymore. You can get that sugar divorce." Rena Greenberg, Hay House Author and CEO Easy Willpower, explained.

The main strategy? Using hypnosis to retrain the brain to reject sugar.

Greenberg continued, "And in this way the suggestions goes into the subconscious mind and literally cleanses the mind of the old way thinking about sugar."

With the divorce final, her clients eat frozen bananas instead of ice cream, roasted nuts replace cookies and pass on pretzels for popcorn.

"You think about your ex in a very different way and that's what we're doing with sugar divorce. You think about those foods you used to be craving." Greenberg said.

Greenberg says habits can be broken in 20 to 30 days. For Godsey, it didn't take that long, and she hasn't relapsed.

"She saved my life, for sure. She saved my life." Godsey stated.

Rena Greenberg's sugar divorce program can be done in person or over skype. She works with people all over the world. Some of the hospitals that have used it are Providence Hospital in Michigan, Tampa General Hospital in Florida, and Hoboken University Medical Center in Hoboken, New Jersey.
