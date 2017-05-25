HEALTH & FITNESS

Teen, hoping to raise awareness of terminal disease, wants 100,000 birthday cards

EMBED </>More Videos

All Jacob Priestley wants for his birthday is cards, and he's hoping to get 100,000. (KNXV)

Jacob Priestley has a special wish for his 15th birthday. He's hoping to get 100,000 cards.

The Arizona teen is doing it to raise awareness for Mitochondrial disease, which he has. Mitochondrial diseases result when mitochondria fail to create energy for cells in your body. There are a diverse set of symptoms including seizures, strokes and severe developmental delays, according to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.

For Jacob, it means he is bed-bound. The disease, which has no cure, shuts down parts of his body, reports ABC15 in Phoenix. But Jacob's family has a positive attitude about it all.

"We're just going to put a smile on our face, go through life, and say--throw what you got at me because we got each other. We'll get through this," his dad said.

Jacob turns 15 on August 28, and he's already receiving cards. His family posted on Facebook that Jacob will be happy no matter how many cards he gets, "but he would LOVE to reach that goal!"


As for Jacob, he's already in awe of the response.

"It's amazing. I don't know how to explain -- it's heartwarming," Jacob said.

If you would like to participate, send a birthday card to:

Jacob Priestley
P.O. Box 855
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Related Topics:
healthfeel goodbirthdayacts of kindnessteenagerillnessu.s. & world
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Supersaturated O2 Therapy for Heart Attacks
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Bad air quality and high temperatures have health experts warning Valley residents
Can DNA test kits be a window to future health problems?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
GOP hopeful charged with misdemeanor assault
Friends, Visalia nurse, rescue woman after near-drowning
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's Office closes Kings River until further notice
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
SUV collides into Fresno Fire Department Headquarters
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/24/17
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian
More Video