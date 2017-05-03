Tips that may help control your blood sugar

If you are working to manage conditions such as diabetes or metabolic syndrome, it's really important to control your blood sugar, and one way to work toward this goal is to burn off as much sugar as possible and to do this through exercise.Try to think about sugar in vs. sugar out. Aerobic activity is a great way to get sugar out. Try to be as consistent as possible with your aerobic activity. It will help you tremendously.Eating a more fiber rich diet filled with spinach, asparagus, and broccoli. These dark green vegetables are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Eating a high-quality protein like fish or eggs keeps the blood sugars stable. Eating less processed sugary foods is important also.A great start to improving your health is moving a little more and eating a little less sugar.