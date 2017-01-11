Tips to help you stick with your New Year's Resolutions

Some apps that can help keep you in line with your goal and keep you moving.With a couple weeks down you're feeling pretty strong still staying consistent with your resolution. A great way to stay consistent is using some of those apps that help keep you accountable. They have My Fitness Pal, Fit Bit or just posting your progress on social media can keep you in check.Try and stay as active as possible walk as much as you can try not to sit at your desk get up and move when you get a break. Every little bit will help you toward your goal of a healthier lifestyle.Trying to do a little every day is better than doing longer every other day. Walking your dog or just walking around your block will make great changes to your health.Keep your Resolution going just keep moving.