WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Top Risky Exercises

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some of the top risky exercises that can end up leaving you injured. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Proper form is very important to get maximum results and stay injury free. There are exercises I avoid with my clients that are just too much of a risk.

The Lat Pull down behind the neck is an old school move but you can get the same benefit and it has a lower risk of injury. The shoulder is a very vulnerable joint and can easily become injured.

The next exercise is Double Trouble, which is an upright row. It is hard on the wrist and it impinges the shoulder. You can do so many different exercises with more benefit.

The last exercise is a stiff legged dead lift. The motion is supposed to work the hamstring, but it can easily slam into your lower back and wreak havoc on your lower spine.
Related Topics:
healthworkout wednesdayexercise
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Strengthening your shoulders
The right way to shed those pounds
Healthy from the inside, out
Easy exercises for busy schedules
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bio Uni: Bone Transplant Saves April's Knee
Red Flags From Your Body
Spine Surgery: Speed Up Your Recovery
War to knock sugar out of your family's diet
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
UK Parliament in lockdown after reports of shooting
Madera DA's Office investigates calls to social services about mother in child murder case
AP Exclusive: Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, had plan to benefit Putin government
Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing
Onetime accused child killer Megan Martzen arrested for DUI and damage
Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months
Show More
Ex-Trump campaign manager faces new allegations from Ukraine over 'black ledger' payments
Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail
Kings River swells in some areas, deflated by low levels in other areas
City of Fresno seeing alarming spike in traffic fatalities, most pedestrian related
Suspect in custody after Madera County shooting, standoff
More News
Top Video
Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months
Son says goodbye to father in emotional photo
AP Exclusive: Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, had plan to benefit Putin government
More Video