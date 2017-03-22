Top Risky Exercises

Proper form is very important to get maximum results and stay injury free. There are exercises I avoid with my clients that are just too much of a risk.The Lat Pull down behind the neck is an old school move but you can get the same benefit and it has a lower risk of injury. The shoulder is a very vulnerable joint and can easily become injured.The next exercise is Double Trouble, which is an upright row. It is hard on the wrist and it impinges the shoulder. You can do so many different exercises with more benefit.The last exercise is a stiff legged dead lift. The motion is supposed to work the hamstring, but it can easily slam into your lower back and wreak havoc on your lower spine.