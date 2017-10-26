Tulare Regional Medical Center Will Close

The Tulare Regional Medical Center medical board just a short time ago asked the state to allow them to voluntarily shut the hospital down.This would allow them to go into the hospital and see what changes need to made to get it operating at a high enough level for patients.The company that currently manages the hospital HCCA told 525 staff members they will no longer have jobs as of midnight this Saturday night.The board has retained the services of law firm Mccormick Barstow to help them sort things out. They are hopeful they can shut the hospital down as soon as possible.Mccormick Barstow is consulting with Community Regional Medical Center and Sante' to possibly take over operations at the hospital to get it reopened as soon as possible.There are currently 23 patients at Tulare Regional that need to be moved. The three closest hospitals are Kaweah Delta, Sierra View Medical, and Adventist Health in Reedley.