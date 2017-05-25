FRESNO COUNTY

Valley kids are being encouraged to eat the rainbow to help fight childhood obesity

Excited kids at Sun Empire Elementary in Kerman lined up for fresh fruit and veggies. (KFSN)

By
KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) --
Excited kids at Sun Empire Elementary in Kerman lined up for fresh fruit and veggies. Orange carrots and red strawberries help make up the colors of a rainbow on their plate.

Instead of potato chips the kids crunched on snap peas. It's important the students try all the produce among their peers.

By them doing that we really want to encourage them a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and get accustomed to eating produce every day," said Charles Clancy, nutrition and wellness specialist.

The Fresno County Office of Education sponsored Eat the Rainbow Day at Sun Empire.

"It's absolutely crucial to get them accustomed to eating fruits and vegetables early in life so they can become healthy adults," said Clancy.

Getting kids to eat healthy is a constant tug of war.

Out on the playground the students were getting plenty of exercise.

"We try to get them to eat healthy and include exercise in their day," said Albert De Leon, Principal.

De Leon said this is the perfect way to unwind after all the testing is done. The rainbow choices provide a healthy alternative.

"It's always nice to see them try something new because there are times you don't see sweet peas in some of those student's homes, so it's nice to be given the opportunity to try something different."

The kids also learned how much sugar is in the sports drinks and sodas they may have at home.

The Fresno County Office of Education hopes to expand the "Eat the Rainbow" program next year.
