HEALTH & FITNESS

Why are people hitting themselves in the face with pie?

NEW YORK (KFSN) --
There's a new challenge taking shape that has people hitting themselves in the face with a pie to raise awareness about a rare condition, Gastroparesis.

The Pie Face challenge was started by Andrew Belliveau from Lynn, Massachusetts a few months back.

Belliveau, now 20, suffers from the condition that causes stomach muscles to work improperly. Patients are unable to digest food properly, causing severe nausea and vomiting.

"Gastroparesis was the most debilitating condition I had. GP caused me to have 24/7 constant nausea and vomiting episodes up to 20 times a day for 3 straight years. It was living hell," he wrote on Facebook.



So far, Belliveau has gotten many Boston Red Sox players to participate in the challenge, and now Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious has taken the challenge.


The rules of the challenge are simple:

Record yourself smashing a pie tin full of whipped cream in your face, post it on social media and challenge someone else to do the #GPPieFaceChallenge.

Participants are also encouraged to donate to G-PACT, a non-profit that conducts resaearch and provides resources for Gastroparesis and other digestive tract conditions. So far, more than $5,000 has been raised, Belliveau said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthgastroparesispie face challenge
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers
Teviston residents plagued with dirty water unsure of what to do after being told it's unsafe to drink
Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers
Sexually violent predator released and now living in Fresno County, Sheriff's Office says
Fresno State professor to pay $17K and undergo training after censoring students' pro-life messages
Sorry adult humans, new study says people are more sympathetic to dogs of any age than you
Police search for woman caught on video abandoning 9 puppies in Madera
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Show More
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos