HEALTH

Woman dies of flu in Fresno County

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Department of Public Health said the first influenza-associated death in the county this flu season was an adult woman.

The health department says Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious flu complications. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.


The Fresno County Department of Public Health Immunization Program is still offering flu vaccine for the 2016-17 flu season. The cost of each vaccination is $6.00. Medi-Cal for children and Medicare Part B are accepted. Nobody will be refused services for inability to pay. Fresno County residents with insurance coverage should contact their health care provider regarding flu vaccination availability. Vaccines may also be available at physician offices, clinics, pharmacies, and at special flu vaccination events promoted in retail stores.

Information regarding flu vaccination opportunities can be found at www.flu.gov.
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonflu preventionhealthfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Tips to help you stick with your New Year's Resolutions
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Gary Kubiak retires from coaching, fights back tears in Broncos farewell address
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to kick start your metabolism
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Overprescribed opioids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Transit bus in Tulare County bursts into flames after colliding with car, 2 killed
George H.W. Bush in hospital after shortness of breath
California man sets himself on fire at D.C. Trump hotel
Clovis woman blames city for home flooding during storm
Group says Fresno Unified School Board is leaving them out of discussion during search for new superintendent
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Show More
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Los Angeles area family searching for stolen husky
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos