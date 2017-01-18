Woman dies of flu in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The Fresno County Department of Public Health said the first influenza-associated death in the county this flu season was an adult woman.
The health department says Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious flu complications. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.
The Fresno County Department of Public Health Immunization Program is still offering flu vaccine for the 2016-17 flu season. The cost of each vaccination is $6.00. Medi-Cal for children and Medicare Part B are accepted. Nobody will be refused services for inability to pay. Fresno County residents with insurance coverage should contact their health care provider regarding flu vaccination availability. Vaccines may also be available at physician offices, clinics, pharmacies, and at special flu vaccination events promoted in retail stores.
Information regarding flu vaccination opportunities can be found at www.flu.gov.