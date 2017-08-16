Workout Goals: Plan ahead to succeed

When thinking about exercising you need to be consistent and you have to have a game plan. If your goal is to work out 4 to 5 days a week I would suggest you write down your plan to set yourself up for success.Think about your body in groups of muscles. You can work the upper body one day and the lower body the next. Or you can go from the front part of your body one day to the back part the next day.The most important part is to keep moving and to stay consistent. Everyone has a certain style or type of routine. Do what feels most natural to you- where you feel the happiest, or where you feel it benefits you the most.When training one client to the next I see each individual has a different rhythm or cadence and that's the speed or the technique that works best for their body. Trying several types of routines is one of the best ways to get yourself into a beneficial and successful exercise regimen.Planning ahead, writing down your routine, and scheduling it into your day will help you stay consistent and get the results you want.