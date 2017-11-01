WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Build up confidence and muscle

Let's face it, getting older comes with a fair share of challenging changes, but feeling attractive at any age is attainable. (KFSN)

Let's face it, getting older comes with a fair share of challenging changes, but feeling attractive at any age is attainable. Confidence is directly related to attraction. We can all agree - confidence is attractive.

Exercise is an important tool that helps us achieve physical confidence. It makes you stronger, both physical and mentally. The feeling of knowing you are a stronger person, both inside and out, increases confidence.

Boost self- confidence with exercise.

A foundation exercise like a leg press is always a great way to get started. For women, we like working our legs more than upper body. For men, they like working upper body mainly chest.

Consistency develops confidence.
