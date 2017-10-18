Workout Wednesday: Fit and Firm Shoulders

If you want firm and fit shoulders there are certain exercises that should be included in your workout regime.The shoulders, also known as the deltoids can be strengthened by your own bodyweight or light hand weights. You can easily work out your deltoids with a few essential exercises.The first exercise I do is more like a warm-up for the shoulders. I take the shoulder through a variety of range of motions stretches. Once you warm up the shoulders, I like to work the weakest part of the shoulder- the middle part of the shoulder.Side raise:Bring the arm up slowly to the side and about even with your ear and back down. Start with no weight to light weights.Front raise:Bring your arm up to shoulder height to the front, breathe out as you bring your arm up and lower back down.Rear shoulder pivot:Start by raising your elbows to your side shoulder height, place your lower arms in front parallel to the ground palms facing down. Keeping elbows in place rotate lower arms up and back to starting position.Always start with low to no weight when starting a shoulder routine.I'm Rhonda Murphy with your Workout Wednesday