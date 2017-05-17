WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workouts that help improve your posture

Exercises that can help get your back muscles in shape and leave you standing tall! (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Exercises that can help get your back muscles in shape and leave you standing tall!

In the age of computers and cell phones so many of us have sore necks and backs due to poor posture. Here are some exercise moves to strengthen your upper back. Lie face down on your stomach with your feet together.

Raise your head and chest slightly off the mat and your arms out in a T position palms down. Take nice cleansing breaths. Keep your waist on the mat and using your upper back muscles bring your arms closer to your body.

Now, lying on your side support yourself on your elbow and knees, bring your opposite arm up then take it in towards your chest as you roll your body inward and take it across your body then come up slowly, returning your arm up and away from your body.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
