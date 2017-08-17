VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Young cancer patients find care and comfort at Valley Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

The halls of the Craycroft Unit are familiar to Victor Miranda. He has spent so much time at Valley Children's Hospital he can explain how a broviac tube works. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The halls of the Craycroft Unit are familiar to Victor Miranda. He has spent so much time at Valley Children's Hospital he can explain how a broviac tube works.

"It lets me get fluids and I don't get shots when they draw blood."

Life for the active eight-year-old changed this spring.

"He started showing a lot of bruising on his legs, and at first we thought it could just be from sports-- he was very active in soccer and playing in school and everything," said Janette Fernandez, Victor's mother.

The bruises didn't go away and more spots appeared.

"I had little red dots on me and I kept getting bruises and I never felt good," said Miranda.

Victor was diagnosed with Leukemia, a diagnosis that would devastate any parent.

"I was like so heartbroken, I didn't know what to think, what to expect," said Fernandez.

The hospital's Cancer and Blood Diseases Center treats more than 100 new cancer cases each year and it is one of the busiest in the nation.

Faisal Razaqqi, a Pediatric Oncologist, said, "There's about three to four thousand kids who are diagnosed with Leukemia every year in the United States, and I would say about one to one thousand to 1,500 of them have AML, which is the type Victor has."

Victor finished his fourth round of chemotherapy, which can take a toll on a little body.

"The chemotherapy, although it's getting rid of the cancer cells, unfortunately it also affects your immune system as well and, so that makes your white blood cell low and you're unable to fight infections," said Dr. Razaqqi.

Child Life Specialists can help kids cope.

"So we bring therapeutic activities to the room, either to help express emotions, get out energy, and just for recreation to bring a little bit of normalization to the hospital," said Sarah Freer, Child Life Specialist.

With each passing day, comes a greater appreciation of the specialized care available here.

"It just made us feel so much at ease knowing he was the doctor that was helping our son," said Fernandez.

Victor's family is so grateful, they ramped up efforts to give to others. Their Spread the Blessing Campaign promotes acts of kindness-- from providing snacks to hospital staff and parents, to feeding the homeless.

"The situation we came here was not the best, but it's changed our perspective on so many other things and we are finding purpose through this," said Fernandez.

The family wants others to support the hospital that has given them hope.

"We're not going to be any poorer for giving a little bit to our community," said Fernandez.

A community that cares for kids like Victor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerchildrenValley childrens hospitalMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Doctors at Valley Children's Hospital working to help woman with high risk pregnancies
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon: Call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 80077
"Futures worth Fighting For," telethon to benefit Valley Children's Hospital
Some patients at Valley Children's Hospital celebrated Christmas in July thanks to non-profit
More Valley childrens hospital
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors at Valley Children's Hospital working to help woman with high risk pregnancies
Valley Fever: Orphan Disease That Kill
Organize your RX and OTC pills
Workout Goals: Plan ahead to succeed
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jurors hear Fresno man explain what happened on day he admits to killing wife and her lover
Charles Manson seen in newly released mugshot
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon: Call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 80077
Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
Suspect arrested involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Show More
Los Banos Elemenary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
More News
Top Video
Some walnut growers choosing machine over manual labor
Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels
Different ways Valley residents are gearing up to watch the solar eclipse
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
More Video