Antiques and Collectibles Fair in Clovis

More than 100 vendors will take over Old Town Clovis selling all kinds of antiques and collectibles including mid-century, retro, globes and maps, vinyl records, up-cycled, and shabby pieces.Free appraisals and DIY demonstrations will be done on site.The Antiques & Collectibles Fair has been in Old Town Clovis for 28 years. The fair will be in the streets of Old Town Clovis on Pollasky Avenue from Third Street to to Bullard Avenue. Vendors will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., rain or shine.Parking and admission are free. Get there early for the best deals.