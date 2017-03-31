HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Crayola says new color to be announced in May



The company said the new color, that is part of the blue family, will be announced in May.
Related Topics:
hobbies
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Goodbye dandelion! Crayola retires crayon
'Ghetto carping' nets fisherman huge fish at MacArthur Park Lake
Crayola to retire crayon for first time ever
Antiques and Collectibles Fair in Clovis
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
Show More
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Photos