Dad builds backyard roller coaster to help bond with son

A military dad, who missed the birth of his son has built a roller coaster in their backyard to help them bond. (KGO-TV )

A navy pilot in Washington state may be father of the year after he built a roller coaster in his backyard for his three-year-old son.

Scott Brazelton was planning to build his son Wyatt a tree house in their backyard.

But, he decided to build this complex roller coaster instead, after a trip to Disneyland.

He spent three months designing and building the ride under the guidance of a retired engineer who's published books about backyard coasters.

It cost him about $1,300 to build. The tracks are made with mostly PVC pipe and two-by-fours put together.
