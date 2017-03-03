CALIFORNIA

Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so

EMBED </>More News Videos

While crews continue to clean up debris at the base of the Oroville Dam's damaged spillway, gold miners are salivating at what lays beneath the bedrock. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
While crews continue to clean up debris at the base of the Oroville Dam's damaged spillway, gold miners are salivating at what lays beneath the bedrock.

Prospector Bob Van Camp, who has been searching for gold for 20 years, said the erosion caused by continuous flow of water is creating a golden opportunity.

"Because gold is so heavy it always seeks the lowest area, It constantly wants to go down," said Van Camp.

Crews are currently at the base of the spillway cleaning debris. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) reports that thus far it is unaware of any gold being found.

The DWR is currently studying the protocol for if gold is found on the site in the future.
Related Topics:
hobbiescalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Sierra snowpack at 185 percent of normal
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
More california
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Plant Nite brings a green twist to your evening out
This man has found 80 messages in bottles, and counting
Makeup artist creates creepy optical illusion
Elderly man knits up a storm to help newborn babies
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Man killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Kremlin: Trump totally right that uproar over Sessions is 'witch hunt'
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Show More
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Man killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Dog found dead in a Central Fresno apartment fire
More Video